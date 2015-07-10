BRIEF-Aedifica acquires 2 sites in Hilversum, the Netherlands
* Expands its dutch portfolio with addition of two sites in hilversum (the netherlands)
July 10 Promsvyazbank :
* Signs merger agreement with Pervobank
* Promsvyazbank is acquiring party
* Pervobank shareholders to receive more than 5 pct of Promsvyazbank shares Source text: bit.ly/1L17wCx
* Stephen Dattels, co-chairman of company, has resigned from his role with company with immediate effect