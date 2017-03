July 10 Ryanair Holdings Plc :

* Ryanair launches "Keep Greece Flying" campaign

* Greek domestic seats for eur 4.99 for two weeks only

* Cutting fares on its international routes to/from Greece by 30 pct for travel from 13 July to the end of October

* Offered to drop Greek domestic fares to eur 0 for next 2 weeks if HCC, Athens airport dropped development, airport fees to zero for period, but Greek government declined offer