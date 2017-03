July 10 CMA:

* Bristol Water prices set to fall after CMA ruling

* Has provisionally found Bristol Water should reduce prices it charges customers until 2020 to below those in its business plan.

* Bristol water had estimated impact of its plan would be to reduce household customer bills on average by around 6% for period 2015-2020 before impact of inflation

* Effect of cma's provisional findings is that bristol water's household customer bills should fall on average by 17% before inflation for period 2015-2020