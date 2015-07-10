July 10 Norwegian Property ASA :

* Q2 gross rental income 219.7 million Norwegian crowns ($27.22 million) (Reuters poll 215 million crowns)

* Q2 operating profit before fair value adjustments 172.8 million crowns (Reuters poll 168 million crowns)

* Rental income is expected to rise during 2015 in step with the completion of the development projects and the continued phasing-in of new leases Source text for Eikon:

