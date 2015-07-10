BRIEF-Aedifica acquires 2 sites in Hilversum, the Netherlands
* Expands its dutch portfolio with addition of two sites in hilversum (the netherlands)
July 10 Norwegian Property ASA :
* Q2 gross rental income 219.7 million Norwegian crowns ($27.22 million) (Reuters poll 215 million crowns)
* Q2 operating profit before fair value adjustments 172.8 million crowns (Reuters poll 168 million crowns)
* Rental income is expected to rise during 2015 in step with the completion of the development projects and the continued phasing-in of new leases Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.0722 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Stephen Dattels, co-chairman of company, has resigned from his role with company with immediate effect