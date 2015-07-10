MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
July 10 Devro Plc
* Yesterday entered into an agreement to acquire 100 pct of shares in PV Industries B.V.
* Based in Netherlands, PVI offers Devro access to a strong technical skills base together with an innovative and developing product portfolio.
* Consideration payable is equivalent of about 12.5 million euros on a debt-free basis, with a possible additional payment of up to 1 million euros under an earn-out arrangement
* In 2014, PVI's EBITDA was 1.3 million euros on sales of 6.3 million euros. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment supported expectations for an acceleration in business investment in the first quarter.