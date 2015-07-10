BRIEF-Shah Capital, with consortium proposes to buyout Utstarcom
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
July 10 TagMaster AB :
* Acquires the LPR/ANPR (License Plate Recognition) business from Image Sensing Systems
* Purchase price is about 34 million Swedish crowns ($4.03 million)
* Sees City Sync to contribute with around one half yearly turnover (around 20 million crowns) to total turnover of TagMaster 2015, while some structural changes may influence total result negatively Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4354 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shah Capital Opportunity - interested only in proposed transaction, and do not intend to sell their shares in any other deal involving Utstarcom Holdings
* Syndication in relation to proposed merger with software business segment of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)