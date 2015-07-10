July 10 TagMaster AB :

* Acquires the LPR/ANPR (License Plate Recognition) business from Image Sensing Systems

* Purchase price is about 34 million Swedish crowns ($4.03 million)

* Sees City Sync to contribute with around one half yearly turnover (around 20 million crowns) to total turnover of TagMaster 2015, while some structural changes may influence total result negatively Source text for Eikon:

