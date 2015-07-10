CORRECTED-BRIEF-Cheung Kong Property updates on acquisition of 3216444 Nova Scotia Co
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
July 10 Bilfinger SE
* Assigns sell-side mandate to deutsche bank for sale of power business segment
* Sale of the power business segment should be completed within one year. Source text: here Further company coverage:
* Discloseable transaction - acquisition of the target company in Canada
JOHANNESBURG, March 31 New South African Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba got a sceptical welcome on financial markets on Friday, with fears growing that budget discipline will falter despite a risk that the country's credit rating will be downgraded to "junk" status.