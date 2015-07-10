BRIEF-China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 Mln
* China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 million - sec filing
July 10 Gazprombank :
* Approves share capital increase for 125.75 billion roubles ($2.22 billion) by placing 12.6 million preferred B type shares in closed subscription to Deposit Insurance Agency (DIA)
* Payment for shares to be done in federal loan bonds (OFZ) and with bank transfer Source text: bit.ly/1KU54PT
Further company coverage: ($1 = 56.7100 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* China Rapid Finance Ltd files for U.S. IPO of $100 million - sec filing
TORONTO, March 31 Victor Li, co-chairman of Husky Energy Inc and son of one of Asia's richest men, has agreed to acquire Reliance Home Comfort, a Canadian provider of heating and cooling systems, from U.S. investment firm Alinda Capital Partners for C$2.8 billion ($2.10 billion), Reliance said on Friday.