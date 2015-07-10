UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 10 Yalco Constantinou SA :
* To issue three new common bond loans valued at 18 million euros, 10.85 million euros and 1.5 million euros and covered by funding banks with private placement
* To issue convertible bond loan valued at 10.2 million euros ($11.42 million) with resignation of existing shareholders of preferential right
* Says that the issuance of these bond loans limits financial cost and converts bank debt from short-term to average long-term Source text: bit.ly/1LZEEfI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8933 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.