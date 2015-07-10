July 10 Cashcloud AG :

* Announces that it has received binding commitment from investor to provide company with new equity capital in amount of 1 million euros ($1 million)

* New shares will be issued at a price of 9.50 euros

* In addition, company agreed another loan in amount of 300,000 euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8940 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)