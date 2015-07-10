July 10 Anadolu Efes :

* Q2 consolidated sales volume down 6.2 percent to 25.7 mhl versus year ago

* Q2 beer sales volume down 20.8 percent to 6.2 mhl versus year ago

* Q2 soft drink sales volume down 0.3 percent to 343.1 m u/c versus year ago

* Unresolved geo-political issues in Ukraine, political issues in Moldova and consumer demand weakness in Kazakhstan continued to put pressure on beer demand

* International beer volumes were reported at 4.4 mhl in Q2 leading to 7.6 mhl in H1, down 20.0 percent

