July 10 Elis Services SA :
* Announces two acquisitions in Switzerland and Brazil
* In Switzerland, the group has acquired a laundry near
Zuerich airport
* In Brazil, the group has acquired a laundry in Fortaleza
(Ceara state) on the north east coast of country
* The two acquired companies have combined revenues of circa
15 million euros ($16.7 million) on a full-year basis
* They will be consolidated in Elis' financial statements
from July 1 onwards
($1 = 0.8977 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)