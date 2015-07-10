UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 10 Sapec SA :
* Subsidiaries Sapec Agro and Tradecorp receive a loan of 25 million euros ($27.84 million) for their research, development and innovation (RDI) programs
* Loan is funded by the European Investment Bank
Source text: bit.ly/1LWqJGl Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8981 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.