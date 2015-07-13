Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Telenor Asa
* DiGi Malaysia Q2 EBITDA NOK 1.66 billion (1.47 billion)
* DiGi Malaysia Q2 Revenues NOK 3.65 billion (3.23 billion)
* DiGi Malaysia Q2 capex NOK 425 million (356 million)
* During the quarter, DiGi's total number of subscriptions rose by 123,000 to 11.815 million
* DiGi's 2015 guidance is maintained Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order