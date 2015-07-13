BRIEF-FDA approves Genentech's MS drug Ocrevus
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis
July 13 DKSH Holding AG :
* H1 net sales grow by 7.6 pct to 5.0 billion Swiss francs ($5.32 billion)
* H1 operating profit (EBIT) increases by 6.2 pct to 139.5 million francs
* H1 profit after tax grows double-digit by 15.5 pct to 105.9 million francs
* Maintains targets
($1 = 0.9403 Swiss francs)
March 28 The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Tuesday approved Roche Holding AG's multiple sclerosis (MS) drug Ocrevus, putting the potential blockbuster drug back on track after a delay by regulators over manufacturing issues.