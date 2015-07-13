July 13 Euronext:

* Announces the initial listing and trading of the total number of outstanding shares of Anlarop DEV AG on the Marche Libre will take place on July 15, 2015

* Number of securities to be listed: 6,700,000

* Nominal value: 0.10 Swiss francs

* Quotation price: 4.5 euros ($5.01)

* Total share capital: 670,000,000 Swiss francs ($712.5 million) Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8979 euros) ($1 = 0.9403 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)