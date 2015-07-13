Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Vitec Software Group publ AB :
* Q2 net sales 152.7 million Swedish crowns ($18.09 million) versus 116.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 pre-tax profit 22.2 million crowns versus 12.4 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order