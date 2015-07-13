Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Alcatel-Lucent SA :
* Alcatel-Lucent and China Mobile Ltd conduct 'live' field trial of a virtualized radio access network
* Trial is considered important step in the path towards 5G network
Source text: bit.ly/1GgQCt8 Further company coverage: and (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order