July 13 NASDAQ OMX Vilnius:

* Says decided on July 13 to satisfy application of AB Anyksciu Vynas and to delist its shares from NASDAQ OMX Vilnius secondary list

* The last trading day of AB Anyksciu Vynas shares is Sept. 30

Source text: bit.ly/1dVkPr2

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)