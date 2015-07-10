July 10 Esotiq & Henderson SA :

* Allots 31,000 shares to individual investors at price of 38.5 zloty ($10.32) per share with reduction ratio of 84.62 percent

* Allots 419,000 shares to institutional investors at price of 38.5 zloty per share

($1 = 3.7317 zlotys)