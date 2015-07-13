UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
July 13 Visual International Holdings Ltd
* Is in various discussions with a number of parties regarding projects and funding
* Has decided that these are still at an early stage or are in ordinary course of business and thus do not warrant company remaining under cautionary
* Cautionary announcement is hereby withdrawn Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February