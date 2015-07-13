July 13 Genel Energy Plc
* Production has grown rapidly in the first half of the
year, increasing 41% year on year, with operational delivery
driving record volumes above 100,000 bopd net to Genel on peak
days
* Revenue for H1 2015 is estimated at $200 million
* Capital expenditure in H1 2015 is estimated at $90 million
* 2015 capex guidance is reduced to $150-200 million from
$200-250 million
* Cash balances at 30 June 2015 stood at circa $470 million,
with net debt of circa $220 million
