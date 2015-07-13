July 13 Nostrum Oil & Gas Plc :

* Approach to board of Tethys Petroleum Limited ("Tethys") regarding a possible offer

* Nostrum has made a further approach to board of Tethys regarding a possible offer for entire issued share capital of Tethys

* Possible offer Nostrum has proposed to board of Tethys would provide for a price of about $0.2185 per Tethys share

* No firm decision has been made by Nostrum regarding any offer

* Nostrum seeking recommendation from Tethys board regarding proposal, decision to proceed with possible offer from Nostrum in place of arrangements with AGR Energy

* In connection with possible offer it is prepared to provide interim funding to Tethys on terms at least as advantageous to Tethys as those proposed by AGR Energy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)