Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Note publ AB :
* Q2 sales 279.5 million Swedish crowns ($33.10 million) versus 247.6 million crowns year ago
* Q2 operating profit 11.2 million crowns versus 7.5 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4441 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order