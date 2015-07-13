Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
July 13 Oem International Ab
* Q2 net sales rose 20 percent to SEK 557 million vs year-ago 466 million
* Q2 operating profit (EBITA) rose 21 percent to SEK 56 million vs year-ago 46 million
* Q2 incoming orders rose 17 percent till SEK 545 million vs year-ago 466 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Niklas Pollard)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order