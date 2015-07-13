BRIEF-Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology to pay cash div 1.2 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
March 29 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
July 13 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Acquires 20 shares or 33.33 percent stake in WszelkiePrzepisy.pl Sp. z o.o. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
March 29 Yangzhou Yangjie Electronic Technology Co Ltd :
(Corrects headline to "high" not "low") TAIPEI, March 29 Taiwan stocks were down on Wednesday, erasing early gains as the Taiwan dollar hovered near its strongest level in over two years. Asian shares were mixed later in the morning while the dollar and commodities rallied as investors shook off disappointment about U.S. President Donald Trump's failed healthcare bill and focused instead on a positive outlook for global growth. As of 0208 GMT, the main TAI