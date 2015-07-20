Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
July 20 Alstom Chief Executive Patrick Kron:
* Says confident will be able to complete sale of energy business to General Electric "in the coming months" Further company coverage:
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LISBON, March 31 Portugal has agreed to sell a 75 percent stake in state-rescued lender Novo Banco to U.S. private equity firm Lone Star in exchange for a capital injection of 1 billion euros into the institution, the government said on Friday.