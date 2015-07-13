July 13 Motoricus SA :

* Buys 40 shares or 40 percent stake in MotoricusAGRO Sp. z o.o. for 20,000 zlotys ($5,329)

* Other shareholders of MotoricusAGRO are Ultimate Trading SIA, holding 40 percent stake, and Alexander Zacharov who holds 20 percent stake in MotoricusAGRO

* MotoricusAGRO is engaged in sale and support services of agricultural machines and parts

($1 = 3.7532 zlotys)