UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 13 Motoricus SA :
* Buys 40 shares or 40 percent stake in MotoricusAGRO Sp. z o.o. for 20,000 zlotys ($5,329)
* Other shareholders of MotoricusAGRO are Ultimate Trading SIA, holding 40 percent stake, and Alexander Zacharov who holds 20 percent stake in MotoricusAGRO
* MotoricusAGRO is engaged in sale and support services of agricultural machines and parts
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7532 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.