BRIEF-Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer
* Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 13 Co Don AG :
* Increased its revenue by 18 pct in first half of 2015
* Loss of 848,000 euros ($936,000) (unaudited) for first half-year 2015, which represents an improvement of 28 pct on same period last year
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9064 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis