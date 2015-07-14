July 14 Government Employees Pension Fund

* Acting through public investment corporation announces to sell 25 million ordinary shares in Vodacom group

* To sell representing about 1.7 percent of Vodacom's issued share capital

* Appointed Deutsche Bank AG, London branch as sole bookrunner for sale

* Subsequent to this transaction, PIC has agreed to a lock-up of 60 days on its remaining stake.