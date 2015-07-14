UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 14 FirstGroup Plc
* Overall trading for group is in line with management's expectations
* Anticipate strong progress for current year in our non-rail businesses
* Results in current year will be significantly weighted to second half
* Non rail will largely offset reduced size of our uk rail franchise portfolio compared with prior year
* Expect net cash flow for current year to be broadly flat before uk rail end of franchise outflows of approximately £ 30m
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.