July 14 FirstGroup Plc

* Overall trading for group is in line with management's expectations

* Anticipate strong progress for current year in our non-rail businesses

* Results in current year will be significantly weighted to second half

* Non rail will largely offset reduced size of our uk rail franchise portfolio compared with prior year

* Expect net cash flow for current year to be broadly flat before uk rail end of franchise outflows of approximately £ 30m