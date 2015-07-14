July 14 Tethys Petroleum Ltd

* Has agreed with Pope Asset Management, LLC ("Pope"), company's largest shareholder, that Pope will subscribe for 100,000,000 new ordinary shares on substantially same terms as AGR placing

* Number of shares for which AGR Energy will subscribe under AGR Placing will be reduced correspondingly to 218,003,951 new ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)