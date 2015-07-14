Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
July 14 Tethys Petroleum Ltd
* Has agreed with Pope Asset Management, LLC ("Pope"), company's largest shareholder, that Pope will subscribe for 100,000,000 new ordinary shares on substantially same terms as AGR placing
* Number of shares for which AGR Energy will subscribe under AGR Placing will be reduced correspondingly to 218,003,951 new ordinary shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.