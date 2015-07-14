UPDATE 3-Investors find some relief in Next's chilly outlook
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
July 14 Johnston Press Plc
* Trading environment has been challenging during first half of year
* Q2 has been impacted by a slowdown in general trading as well as specific weakness
* July is expected to show an improvement
* During 26 weeks to July 4 2015 ('period') total revenue is expected to fall by approximately 5 pct year on year
* Total advertising revenue is expected to fall by some 5 pct
* First half profits are likely to be marginally below last year
* Anticipate full year profit will be slightly below market expectations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shares rise up to 9.3 pct (Adds detail, CEO comment, updates shares)
March 23 Britain's move to leave the European Union is delaying major UK infrastructure projects from tower blocks and power stations to new roads and rail lines, construction and services company Kier Group said on Thursday.