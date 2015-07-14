July 14 Johnston Press Plc

* Trading environment has been challenging during first half of year

* Q2 has been impacted by a slowdown in general trading as well as specific weakness

* July is expected to show an improvement

* During 26 weeks to July 4 2015 ('period') total revenue is expected to fall by approximately 5 pct year on year

* Total advertising revenue is expected to fall by some 5 pct

* First half profits are likely to be marginally below last year

