July 14 Dairy Crest Group Plc

* Overall our cheese and spreads businesses have performed in line with our expectations during q1 and outlook for full year remains unchanged.

* Were in line with q1 of last year.

* Expect sales of our key brands to perform strongly as year progresses.

* Combined performance of our cheese and spreads businesses will be weighted towards second half.

* Anticipate that dairy crest's net debt will peak around middle of year

* Anticipate that dairy crest's net debt will peak around middle of year

* Expect usual stock build in first half of year reflecting seasonality of milk production