Energy trader Vitol's 2016 revenue falls 9.5 pct
March 24 Vitol's 2016 revenue fell 9.5 percent to $152 billion, the commodity trader said on Friday, calling the performance solid, despite challenging market conditions.
July 14 International Public Partnerships Ltd
* Bazalgette consortium awarded preferred bidder for 4.2 bln stg billion thames tideway tunnel project
* Will invest up to 210 mln stg in project, with residual risk capital funded by remaining consortium partners Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, March 24 The DAX top-30 index looked set to open 0.1 percent higher on Friday, according to premarket data from brokerage Lang & Schwarz at 0715 GMT.