Britian's Co-op Bank attracts multiple expressions of interest
March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.
July 14 Octodec Investments Ltd :
* Equity raising of approximately 300 million rand($24.11 million)through issue of new shares that will be completed as part of a vendor consideration placing
* Equity raise will be implemented through an accelerated book build process
* Book build is now open and company reserves right to close it at anytime
* Java capital is acting as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 12.4436 rand) (Bengaluru Newsroom; +44 207 542 1810)
March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.
* Acting CEO henrik gidmark is leaving his position on April 1 to take over as CEO in Norlandia Fastighetsutveckling Source text for Eikon: