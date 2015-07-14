July 14 CapMan Oyj :

* Sells holding in Silex

* Cash flow contribution of transaction is about 2 million euros ($2.20 million)

* Transaction has a positive impact on CapMan group's result for 2015 through a total of about 1.5 million euros in carried interest income (net) and fair value changes

* Before the transaction, funds managed by CapMan owned about 31 pct of Silex's shares

