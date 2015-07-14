Britian's Co-op Bank attracts multiple expressions of interest
March 24 Britain's Co-operative Bank, up for sale after struggling to meet UK regulatory capital requirements, said it had received multiple expressions of interest.
July 14 CapMan Oyj :
* Sells holding in Silex
* Cash flow contribution of transaction is about 2 million euros ($2.20 million)
* Transaction has a positive impact on CapMan group's result for 2015 through a total of about 1.5 million euros in carried interest income (net) and fair value changes
* Before the transaction, funds managed by CapMan owned about 31 pct of Silex's shares
* Acting CEO henrik gidmark is leaving his position on April 1 to take over as CEO in Norlandia Fastighetsutveckling Source text for Eikon: