BRIEF-Chengdu Eoptolink to set up U.S. unit Eoptolink Technology USA
* Says it plans to set up U.S. unit Eoptolink Technology USA Inc
July 14 Taste Holdings Ltd
* Taste signs exclusive licence with Starbucks Coffee Company and withdrawal of cautionary announcement
* Has signed an exclusive development agreement to develop Starbucks coffee company outlets in South Africa
* Including renewal options agreement is for 25 years and includes certain rights for other African countries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TOKYO, March 24 Japan's Toshiba Corp has informed its main lenders it is planning for its U.S. nuclear unit Westinghouse Electric Co LLC to file for bankruptcy on March 31, people briefed on the matter said on Friday.