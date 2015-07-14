July 14 NASDAQ OMX Copenhagen A/S:

* Reduction in share capital by the cancellation of treasury shares in German High Street Properties A/S

* Cancellation of 504,700 shares and reduction of 5,047,000 Danish crowns ($744,406)

