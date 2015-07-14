BRIEF-Odella Leather says as at March 24, public float is abut 23.32 pct
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
July 14 Octodec Investments Ltd
* Shareholders are advised that Octodec has closed its book build announced earlier today
* Amount of capital raised was increased from r300 million to r390 million through placing of 15 918 367 shares at a price of r24.50 per share
* Trading of new shares is expected to commence at 09:00 on wednesday, 22 July 2015
* Java Capital acted as sole bookrunner Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* As at March 24, public float of company is approximately 23.32% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, March 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings does not believe the disposal of stakes in Hong Kong Life Insurance Limited (not rated) by OCBC Wing Hang Bank Ltd (WHB; A+/Stable/a-), Shanghai Commercial Bank Ltd (SCB; A-/Stable/a-) and Chong Hing Bank Limited (CHB; BBB/Stable/bbb) will have an immediate effect on the banks' ratings, but the one-off gains of up to 100% of the banks' annual profit, if retained, will support organic growth