BRIEF-Everlance says no dividend for 2016
March 24 Everlance Co Ltd: * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/fgiZNx Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
July 14 Sparebanken Ost :
* Q2 net interest income 142.8 million Norwegian crowns ($17.48 million) versus 150.7 million crowns year ago
* Q2 loan losses 5.1 million crowns versus 5.3 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income 68.1 million crowns versus 73.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1713 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wang He resigned as an executive director and an executive vice president effective immediately Source text:(http://bit.ly/2njn6EF) Further company coverage: