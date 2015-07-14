July 14 Eurosnack SA :

* To issue up to 150 series C bonds of the nominal value of 10,000 zlotys ($2,700) each

* Series C bonds will bear 8 percent interest rate and will have the maturity period of 24 months

* The issue price will equal the nominal bond value Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 3.7626 zlotys)