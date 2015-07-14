UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 14 Mondo Tv SpA :
* Says executed a non-exclusive one-year syndication agreement with Relato LLC for distribution of certain Mondo TV animation programs in Russia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.