BRIEF-Co Don FY revenue up by approx. 10 pct at 5.6 mln euros
* FY revenue rose by approx. 10 pct and amounted to 5.6 million euros ($6.05 million)
July 14 (Reuters) -
* Medivir says global q2 net sales of olysio (simeprevir) amounted to 264 musd, of which 50 musd were sales in usa
* Medivir says royalty for q2 amounted to 166 msek
* Medivir says in addition medivir has received a currency adjustment of 24 msek (2.6 meur) related to 2014
* Medivir says total royalty income reported for q2 will therefore amount to 190 msek Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)
