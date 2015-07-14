July 14 (Reuters) -

* Medivir says global q2 net sales of olysio (simeprevir) amounted to 264 musd, of which 50 musd were sales in usa

* Medivir says royalty for q2 amounted to 166 msek

* Medivir says in addition medivir has received a currency adjustment of 24 msek (2.6 meur) related to 2014

* Medivir says total royalty income reported for q2 will therefore amount to 190 msek Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anna Ringstrom)