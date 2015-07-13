July 13 Rocket Internet SE

* Resolves on issuance of convertible bonds

* Senior, unsecured convertible bonds with an aggregate principal amount of 550 million euros ($606.54 million)convertible into new and/or existing ordinary bearer shares with no par value

* Bonds will be initially convertible into about 10.2 million shares representing up to about 6.2 percent of current share capital of Rocket Internet

* Bonds will be issued at 100 percent of their principal amount with a denomination of 100,000 euros per bond and, unless previously converted, repurchased or redeemed, will be redeemed at par at maturity

* Bonds will have a maturity of seven years, will carry a coupon between 2.25 percent and 3.00 percent per annum payable semi-annually in arrears and will have a conversion premium between 32.50 percent and 47.50 percent above applicable reference share price Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9068 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)