BRIEF-Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer
Suda enters feasibility agreement with Pfizer
July 13 Korian :
* PSP Investments acquires 14 percent of the capital of Korian
PSP Investments acquires 14 percent of the capital of Korian

After closing, Batipart, Covea and ACM Vie remain shareholders of Korian with respectively 0.46 percent, 4.78 percent and 3.53 percent of shares
* FDA approves Genentech's Ocrevus (ocrelizumab) for relapsing and primary progressive forms of multiple sclerosis