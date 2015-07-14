July 14 Bossard Holding AG :

* Reports H1 sales increased by 5.4 percent to 336.4 million Swiss francs ($354.18 million)

* H1 net income falls back by 8.4 percent to 29.6 million francs Source text: bit.ly/1O2Jx5d Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9498 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)