July 14 Kuehne und Nagel International AG :

* Earnings for H1 increased by 4.2 per cent to 326 million Swiss francs ($343.23 million) in comparison to the previous year's period

* H1 net turnover 8.23 billion francs versus 8.5 billion francs year ago

* H1 EBIT 410 million francs versus 396 million francs year ago