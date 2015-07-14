RPT-BRIEF-Vitol SA reports lower 2016 turnover
* 2016 total traded volumes of crude and oil products of 351m mt versus 303m mt year ago
July 14 Implenia AG :
* Implenia secures new modernisation contracts worth a total of about 80 million Swiss francs ($84.18 million)
* On behalf of Swiss Prime Site, Implenia, acting as general contractor and builder, is converting an existing office property close to Barfuesserplatz in heart of Basel Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9503 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* 2016 total traded volumes of crude and oil products of 351m mt versus 303m mt year ago
* 2016 total traded volumes of crude and oil products of 351m mt versus 303m mt year ago