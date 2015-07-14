July 14 Entra ASA :

* Q2 rental income of 423 million Norwegian crowns ($52.26 million) versus 442 million crowns year ago

* Q2 net income from property management 353 million crowns versus 363 million crowns year ago

* Q2 profit before tax 661 million crowns versus 324 million crowns

* Yield compression that has been observed throughout the last quarters is expected to level out in the second half of 2015

* Rent levels are expected to decrease slightly in 2015 but to see a positive trend from 2016 Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 8.0937 Norwegian crowns)