July 14 Entra ASA :
* Q2 rental income of 423 million Norwegian crowns ($52.26
million) versus 442 million crowns year ago
* Q2 net income from property management 353 million crowns
versus 363 million crowns year ago
* Q2 profit before tax 661 million crowns versus 324 million
crowns
* Yield compression that has been observed throughout the
last quarters is expected to level out in the second half of
2015
* Rent levels are expected to decrease slightly in 2015 but
to see a positive trend from 2016
($1 = 8.0937 Norwegian crowns)
